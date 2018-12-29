APC Denounces Dangote As Party Member

Presidency says Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who is not a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), cannot be the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Recalled that the Nigerian foremost business tycoon had erroneously been announced on Friday.

A statement earlier issued by the presidential aide had named Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Adams Ohiohmole, Bola Tinubu, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola as members of the Special Advisory Committee to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Other members of the Council, according to the statement, are Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Oyegun, Sen. Ita Enang, All APC serving Senators and All APC serving and former Governors.

However, Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement read, “It has become imperative to further clarify the status of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, named under the sub-head ADVISORY MEMBERS in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council announced on Friday, December 28, 2018.

“Africa’s richest man, not being a card-carrying member of APC, cannot, and is not member of the PCC.

“He is also a member of the Peace Committee, and thus cannot be in a partisan campaign council.’’