Amaechi Admits Nigerians 'Hungry' Under Buhari, Cites Reason

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that Nigerians are “hungry” because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stole the country blind.

Amaechi also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was doing his best to rescue Nigeria from what he believes were the damages done by the PDP government for 16 years.

The former Rivers State Governor said this on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential election campaign.

“They said you are hungry,” Amaechi said. “You are hungry because they stole the money. If the money was here, you wouldn’t have been hungry.”

Buhari’s Fight Against Corruption

On the fight against corruption, the minister said: “We got in and saw the challenges. We never knew they had stolen all the money.

“We thought they had a conscience to leave some money behind.

“You know, the difference between us and the other party (PDP) is that they are not saying that they are not corrupt.

“They say we are corrupt, but APC is also corrupt. They agree that the president is not corrupt.

“What they are saying is those around the president are corrupt. But they agree that they are corrupt.

“We are saying as APC that we are not corrupt and that we are fighting corruption. Whether you are APC or PDP, when you are corrupt we will fight you.”

In addition, he told the electorate that “If you vote for the other party, let me tell you what will happen.

“They are so hungry that if they come out, they will be too busy stealing money that by the time Nigerians realise it, we are back to recession.”