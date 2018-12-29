The Speaker Adamawa House of Assembly, Kabiru Mijinyawa have disclosed that the Deputy Speaker of the House and majority leader have all been sacked.

Mijinyawa told NAN on Saturday that the Deputy Majority Leader of the House was equally removed.

He said: “The Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Tsamdu, the Majority Leader ,Mr Hassan Barguma and the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Abubakar Isa, all APC, were impeached.”

He said that the house elected Mr. Lunsumbani Dili, APC, from Demsa local government area as its new Deputy Speaker.

Muhammad Hayatu is now the majority leader, while Muhammadu Sani-Shehu is the deputy leader.