2019: Ex-minister, Supporters Set To Defect From PDP

A former FCT Minister, Solomon Ewuga, may dump the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nasarawa-born Ewuga left the opposition party alongside his teeming supporters who are set to join the APC before March 2019.

Concise News gathered that the move will deplete the ranks of the PDP in the state ahead of the 2019 elections.

Ewuga was on Friday appointed by Governor Tanko Almakura as the leader of the 2018 Christian pilgrims to Jerusalem.

The former Deputy Governor, it was gathered, was handed the appointment in preparation for his defection to the ruling APC.