2019 Elections: Peter Obi Explains What Nigeria's Economy Needs

Nigeria’s economy needs a re-engineering to meet up with global realities, according to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice-Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi said this on Friday at Isuofia in the house of Chief Ozomma Uba during a stakeholders meeting of Aguata people in Anambra State.

According to him, his joint ticket with Atiku Abubakar will turn around the fortunes of the country and create jobs.

He added that unemployment is the cause of many crimes in the West African country and thus, a major agenda in his campaign.

Obi was also endorsed by 13 traditional rulers from Aguata that were present at the event.