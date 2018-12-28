The Nigerian Police on Friday confirmed that they laid siege on the residence of Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) to arrest him for alleged attempted homicide.

A police officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, was alleged to have been shot while on duty by the senator and his armed thugs on July 19 in Kogi state.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said that Melaye was being arrested to answer to the case of attempted culpable homicide.

He said: “The Police Officer (Saliu) is yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care.

“The Police investigators have written the Clerk of the National Assembly for Senator Dino Melaye to report at Kogi State Police Command, CIID, Lokoja for him to answer to these offences against him under investigation in Kogi State Police Command but he has bluntly refused to report himself to the Police.

“The Police operatives will continue to be in wait at the residence of Senator Dino Melaye until he surrenders himself for arrest.

“The offence for which Senator Dino Melaye is being investigated is capital in nature and not compoundable.

“The Force will not tolerate an attack on his personnel by any individual no matter how highly placed. The law must take its course.

“Members of the public will be kept informed on further development in the investigation of the matter.”