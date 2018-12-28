The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Friday denied invading the residence of Dino Melaye, a senator representing Kogi west at the Nigerian Senate.

Police Public Relation Officer, Jimoh Moshood and Manzah Anjuguri, FCT police spokesman, told TheCable they were not aware of the police invasion.

Concise News had reported earlier that policemen stormed Melaye’s Abuja residence at 11 Sangha street, off Mississippi, Maitama, in the afternoon on Friday.

This online news medium reports that the development came three days after the senator alleged that Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, had ordered that he should be “injected to death.”

The police had first laid siege to Sangha street, off Mississippi, Maitama, where the lawmaker’s house is located, before gaining entrance into his premises.

However, the police denied knowledge of the invasion which was ongoing as of the time of this report.

When contacted, Moshood told TheCable: “Why would they enter his residence? I am not aware of such I will make inquiries and get back to you. I will check with the relevant quarters and command.”

On his part, Anjuguri also told TheCable he did not have any information regarding the incident.

“I don’t have any information on that. I am not aware of it,” he told TheCable over the phone.