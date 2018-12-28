British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Friday criticised U.S. President Donald Trump’s view of the world.

The criticism is coming after the US President’s announcement of a withdrawal of American troops from the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

Trump announced the pull-out last week, stunning allies including Britain and France who warned that the fight against jihadists in Syria was not finished.

“President Trump makes a specialty of talking in very black and white terms about what’s happening in the world,” Hunt told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“We have made massive progress in the war against Daesh (Arabic acronym for IS), but it’s not over and, although they have lost nearly all the territory they held, they still hold some territory and there is still some real risk. We have to continue to be vigilant,” he added.

Asked what would happen if US troops also withdrew from Afghanistan, Hunt said: “We will continue to do everything we need to do to make sure the streets of Britain are safe.

“This is a security issue for the UK as well as for Afghanistan,” he said.