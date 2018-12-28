Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he wants to build his side around midfielder Paul Pogba.

Solskjaer, during his press conference on Friday, added that he considers Pogba to be ‘one of the best’.

The France international has been the star of the show in the new boss’ first two games in charge of the Red Devils, scoring two goals and getting two assists as they beat Cardiff and Huddersfield.

“I think Paul’s a top, top player,” he said. “He’s one of the best top players in the world. Attacking wise he’s done really and but he’s a big lad – can win headers, tackles.

“He’s been the same as the others. The attitude has been perfect and that’s key – you should be tired towards the end of every single game. He’s been top class and we’re looking to build a team around him of course, but there are so many quality players [in this squad].”

The Norwegian coach also downplayed his role in Pogba’s revitalisation, saying it is up to the players to show their ability after he helps motivate them for games.

“I cannot do anything for their performances on the pitch,” he said. “Paul has done it, my chats with Anthony, Romelu, Alexis… I’m here to keep them on the right path and it’s up to them to do it on the pitch.”