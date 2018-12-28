Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Antonio Valencia as captain of the Red Devils.

The Ecuadorian had taken charge of the team’s captaincy when Michael Carrick retired to move into coaching.

But Valencia has not been a regular player for the Red Devils this season with some reports suggesting a fall-out with earstwhole manager Jose Mourinho.

“He’s (Valencia) the captain. When he’s properly fit and playing he’ll wear the armband,” Solskjaer said during his presser ahead of their clash against Bournemouth.

“He’s going through a couple of tough sessions now to get him ready for the tough period coming up. There aren’t many better right-backs going forward with his abilities.”

