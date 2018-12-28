Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has urged the management of Etisalat Nigeria and Keystone bank to publish the names of their shareholders.

The Atiku Campaign Organisation had accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s family of holding large shares in the two firms.

In a post on Twitter, Shehu Sani said the immediate publication of the firms’ owners, would save Buhari, whose integrity was already being called to question, from ridicule.

He wrote: “In view of the moral dust raised by the questions on the shares of the two firms now on the scale of integrity, Etisalat & Keystone should publish the full names of their shareholders, to exhale the billows of smoke and clear the dark clouds hanging over the landscape of our nation.”