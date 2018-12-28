Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has warned billionaire Aliko Dangote not to mingle with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker was reacting to the APC 2019 presidential campaign council list which was released on Friday.

Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola were listed among the special advisory committee to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting in a post on Twitter, Shehu Sani wrote: “Dear Bro Aliko, don’t use Broom to reinforce your silos, don’t use Broom as your plasterboard; don’t use Broom to mix your concrete, maintain the use of your machine concrete mixer.”