Multiple grand slam winner, Serena Williams, has won the Associated Press (AP)Female Athlete of the Year for 2018, the fifth time in her illustrious career.

Williams was out of action for one year after her pregnancy and the birth of her child, Olympia.

However, on her return, she reached the final of the Wimbledon and US Open 2018 and lost to Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka respectively.

She made seven appearances in 2018, debuting at the Indian Wells where she crashed out at the third round in the hands of her sister, Venus Williams.

Her first major appearance was at the French Open where she retired before her Round of 16 tie with Maria Sharapova.