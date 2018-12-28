Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered a government reshuffle on Thursday, after the global fallout over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The King on Thursday also appointed a new foreign minister and refreshed other top posts.

Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir was demoted to minister of state for foreign affairs, and replaced by a veteran former finance minister, Ibrahim Al-Assaf, according to a royal decree.

King Salman also named Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, son of Prince Bandar Al Saud, who once served as Saudi ambassador to Washington, the new head of the National Guard and announced the hiring of several security intelligence officials.

Al-Jubeir has previously said that Khashoggi’s killing was a “tremendous mistake.”

In an interview with Fox News in October, he said that the Washington Post columnist’s death was the result of a rogue operation, and added that his government would punish those responsible for his “murder.”