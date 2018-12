Saudi Arabia’s new foreign minister Ibrahim al-Assaf has denied that the Kingdom is in crisis over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

“The issue of Jamal Khashoggi… really saddened us, all of us,” Ibrahim al-Assaf told AFP, a day after he was appointed a foreign minister in a government reshuffle.

“But all in all, we are not going through a crisis, we are going through a transformation.”