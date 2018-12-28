Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed sadness over the death of former President of Nigeria’s second republic Shehu Shagari.

Concise News had reported that Shagari, who was overthrown by the then senior military officer Muhammadu Buhari in 1983, passed away at the age of 93.

His grandson, Bello Shagari, announced his death on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Friday evening.

Reacting in a post on Twitter, Saraki wrote: “Inalilahi wa inailehi Rajiun.

“My family and I join the entire nation to mourn the passing of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who led our nation during the Second Republic.”