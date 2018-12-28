Rosy Meurer Sends Birthday Prayer To Tonto Dikeh’s Ex

One of Nollywood Actress, Rosy Meurer, has showered loads of prayers on Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Recall Tonto had accused Rosy of sleeping with Churchill, following her suspicious move around him online.

Despite the issues, the actress expressed her birthday wish in a long post, where she appreciated him for his traits and qualities as a man.

“And on this day, A GREAT KING WAS BORN.. I have many reasons to smile and to be happy on this day because it is an occasion that commemorates the day the world was gifted with a remarkable being. I want to wish you a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY and to thank you for your service to humanity and to the country. Thank you for being an inspiration to many.

“Thank you for your brave and fearless leadership. I wish you blessings of great joy, laughter and peace. I wish you long life, good health, love, unlimited favor and everything you wish for yourself. May you encounter the most wonderful moments in life. As you celebrate this day, I pray that your life will be filled with strength, wisdom and grace.

“I pray that God keeps the weapon of the enemy away from you. The dark forces that attempt to lurk in every corner of your life will disintegrate at the sound of your great name. AMEN ? Remain blessed and have an absolutely blessed and fun filled day. @olakunlechurchill ???? Please help me say a prayer for Mr Churchill”