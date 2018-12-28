Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has urged Nigerians with concrete evidence of corruption against Atiku Abubakar to report to relevant authorities.

In a post on his Twitter page, he also charged Nigerians to report the family of President Muhammadu Buhari if a concrete case can be established against them.

Shehu Sani wrote: “If you have any concrete case of corruption against the ex VP, forward it to the relevant anti-corruption agency; If you have any concrete case of corruption against the family of Mr President, forward it to the relevant anti-corruption agency.

“Else its all about ghosts and shadows.”