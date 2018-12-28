Rep Member Reveals What Will End Biafra Agitation

A member representing Aba North/Aba South in the House of Representatives Ossy Prestige, says the political solution to the agitation for Biafra is for Igbo people to elect leaders who will serve them selflessly.

Prestige, a lawmaker on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), made this known in Aba on Thursday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba, Abia State, southeast Nigeria

The lawmaker noted that people were always forced to seek alternatives through agitations when their representatives are not giving them what they expected from them.

Prestige, therefore, urged Igbo people to come out en masse and vote for credible candidates who have the mind to serve them rather than voting based on sentiments and material inducements.

“The refusal of some Igbo people to carry out their civic responsibilities will not resolve the issue of marginalisation which resulted in the revived agitation for Biafra,” he said.

He enjoined Igbo people in positions of leadership to seek the welfare of their people rather than enthroning selfish interests that rob the people of their dues through their representatives.

Prestige who noted that although he was facing a troubling opposition from the PDP-led state government in Abia, said he was not in competition and cannot compete with them.

He said he was in government to serve the people and not to create problems through unnecessary ego contests which levy huge losses on the people.

The lawmaker, however, vowed that nothing would stop his resolve to free his constituents from their real enemies.

Reacting to criticisms from political opponents claiming he was idle in the Green Chambers, Prestige said that as a first tenure representative, he has a record of over 21 motions and nine Bills to his credit.

Prestige also noted that he had attracted over 50 road projects to Aba, rehabilitated schools and provided water for his people which are eloquent testimonies of his service to people at the House of Representatives.