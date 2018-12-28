Prophet Ekong Ituen has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election will spell doom for treasury looters in the country.

Ituen, the spiritual leader of Christ Deliverance Ministries Inc. (CDM) in Lagos, also warned politicians not to see the 2019 elections as a do-or-die affair.

He told newsmen that Buhari “is going to be ruthless in fighting corruption. He will also revisit the issue of power infrastructure because of the inefficiency in that sector that has hindered the expected economic growth.

“Much as I believe that President Muhammadu Buhari of All Progressive Congress will win 2019 Presidential election, you may not like him though, I, however, urge politicians not to overheat the polity on account of their desperation to get elected.

“Whatever anyone becomes in life is exclusively in the hands of God.

“I therefore urge the religious leaders in the country to refrain themselves from making inflammatory utterances that promotes conflicts and disunity because God gives power to whoever He pleases.”

On the governorship elections, he listed those “that might have easy ride back to the government house [to]include Babagana Zulum of Borno State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nsima Ekere of Akwa Ibom State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano Sate, Ben Ayade of Cross river State, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Adebayo Adelabu of Oyo State and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State among others.”