President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of his former teacher and a retired school administrator, Sanda Kaita, Magajin Rogo of Katsina.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president described his late metal-work teacher in Katsina Secondary School as a man of highest character.

Buhari stated that Kaita will be remembered for his efforts to inculcate hard work and technical skills in his students.

He said: “He was a committed and an inspirational educationist.

“Our prayers go out to the family of the bereaved; to the government and people of Katsina state over this irreparable loss.

“May his soul rest in peace.”