Police operatives have invaded the residence of flamboyant Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye.

Concise News reliably gathered that policemen stormed Melaye’s Abuja residence at 11 Sangha street, off Mississippi, Maitama, in the afternoon on Friday.

The lawmaker, it was learned, locked himself in a part of the house as he refused arrest, which, it was gathered, was ordered by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

He continued: “All entrances to my residence in Mississippi have been secured by the police that claims there is no order to arrest me,” the lawmaker said in a series of tweets.

“One truck by centagon school too. Media and Nigerians take note. We have pictures of those involved.

“They have just zoomed off the trucks leaving three men at the different end of my street wearing black.

“Two trucks with people wearing black in front on centagon school on Mississippi maitama. Toyota Siena at the entrance of Sangha street, gold colour Honda accord roaming the street.

“A man in jallabia have gone forth and back my street more than 10 times.

“Two hilux truck have now blocked my gate with men in mufti numbering 20.

“Cameras recording. They are trying to plant guns in the cars outside. We are watching.”