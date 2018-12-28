A police sergeant attached to Squadron 11 of the Police Mobile Force, Williams Inah, has shot dead an Air Force officer in Calabar, Cross River State, southern Nigeria.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the incident took place at the Automatic Teller Machine section of the Unity Bank branch on Marian Road in Calabar on Wednesday.

According to sources, Inah, who was on guard duty, was said to have fired his gun in self-defence when some customers attacked him.

It was learned that the bullet had struck one of the eight Nigerian Air Force officers in plain clothes, who were among the bank customers at the ATM point.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Irene Ugbo, said “Our personnel heard a rowdy noise around the ATM and went there to find out what was happening.

“On getting there, he was attacked by bank customers and in a bid to defend himself, he released a bullet, which hit the air force personnel.

“The victim was in mufti at the time of the incident. He was rushed to the Police Clinic, where he was confirmed dead by the police doctor.

“The Commissioner of Police and the air force Commander have met over the issue and the situation is under control. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.”

Ugbo revealed that the police officer was taken into custody to prevent the situation from escalating, he further stated that Inah would be subjected to orderly room trial and if found wanting, he would face appropriate sanctions.