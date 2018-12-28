The Nigeria Police Force has reportedly dismissed 121 of 167 police officers who fled from a counter-terrorism training facility to avoid deployment against Boko Haram insurgents.

Concise News had earlier reported that the 167 police officers were amongst the 2,000 sent on a counter-insurgency training at the Nigerian Army Special Forces Training School in Buni Yadi, Yobe State.

Also recall that the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday denied reports that its operatives absconded from training at the Special Forces School, Buni-Yadi, Yobe State.

According to Premium Times, the 121 officers were accused of committing mutiny and desertion, prompting the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to order their dismissal with immediate effect.

It was learned that a directive has gone out for several police units where the dismissed officers were attached to immediately retrieve all police equipment in their possession and remove them from payrolls.