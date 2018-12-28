Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state has presented the sum of N152, 756, 088, 830 to the Osun House of Assembly as the fiscal proposal for 2019.

During the budget presentation, the governor said workers and pensioners would now be paid full salaries and pensions as and when due.

Oyetola, who tagged the fiscal proposal as ‘Budget of Hope’, said N91, 957,496,420 would be spent on capital projects, while N15,870,175,600 would be spent on recurrent expenditure.

A further breakdown of the budget reveals that the sum of N36,928,416,810 would also be spent on personnel during the fiscal year.