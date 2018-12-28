Reno Omokri has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for kickstarting its campaign in Akwa Ibom despite reports of Boko Haram terrorists dislodging troops in Baga.

In a post on Twitter, Omokri stated that President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC dislodged their shame in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

He wrote: “Boko Haram dislodged the Nigerian Army From Baga yesterday and today, Buhari and the APC are dislodging their shame in Uyo.

“How can terrorists defeat 2 out of your 3 battalions in Maiduguri overnight and your response is to shake your booty in Akwa-Ibom?”