NSE Expels 35 Stockbroking Firms (Full List)

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) says 35 stockbroking firms have been expelled from the bourse.

Concise News reports that exchange said in a notice published in Punch newspaper, that the decision was reached after a special meeting of its national council on December 13.

The exchange said the public should not deal with the expelled firms in relation to transactions on the exchange and that any investor who has a stockbroking account with the firm should transfer to any licensed firm that is a dealing member of the exchange.

Here is a full list of the 35 affected stockbroking firms: