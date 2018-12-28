Nigerians have reacted to the names of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 general election.

The names of business moguls Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote drew massive reactions from Nigerians.

The entrepreneurs were named as members of the party’s Special Advisory Committee for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign.

Below are some of the reactions of Nigerians…

Nigeria is a funny country. It is okay for Femi Otedola and Alhaji Aliko Dangote to be on GMB’s campaign organisation in the bid to ensure he Cements his reign upon the ruin of the Nation but All Hell will break loose if @segalink supports Atiku, Sowore or FELA Durotoye?! 🤔 — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) December 28, 2018

"Otedola & Dangote with the money Tinubu with the brains Amaechi with the strategy Buhari with the votes" – @man_Isaac

#FeBuhari — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) December 28, 2018

So Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola are in President Buhari’s Presidential Election Campaign Council? Didn’t PDP people say Otedola was their Guber candidate in Lagos sometime back? 😂 — Mu'awiyyah Muye (@MP_Muye) December 28, 2018

APC announces official campaign council. Includes OTEDOLA and DANGOTE in the team Lagos PDP when they catch Dele Momodu:- pic.twitter.com/n2uCiEl1yG — Moboluwarin (@Boluadeosun) December 28, 2018

This APC Campaign Council is a KILLER Squad. It comprise 1. Free-scoring Strikers – BAT/Amaechi/Osinbajo/Akpabio 2. Creative Midfielders – Fashola/Osho 3. No-Nonsense Defenders – Keyamo/Dele Alake Backers: Otedola & Dangote 2019 will be lit. #FeBuhari #TheNextLevel — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) December 28, 2018

Putting Otedola and Dangote on Buhari's advisory committee is a waste of time. No business man or woman will whole heartedly support a man who has plunged the nations economy into near collapse. — Sola Kuti #BringOutTheVote4Atiku (@SKSolaKuti) December 28, 2018

May God save Dangote and Femi Otedola's businesses… Whatever Buhari touches, he destroys. Whatever touches Buhari… — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) December 28, 2018

I dont see the sudden over-surprise sha … U guys expected Otedola and Dangote to support Atiku or what ??? — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) December 28, 2018

Buhari is doing so much to get rich people on his team so he can have more financial support for his election campaign. Quick puzzle, if buhari did so well from 2015 to date, would he need people like Dangote, otedola on his side? or would he be giving out 10k to bribe traders? — Kindly-Follow-Back (@Naijadailyfeed) December 28, 2018