Nigerians React To Miyetti Allah's Adoption Of Buhari For 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria’s adoption of President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 elections.

Concise News understands that members of the Fulani socio-cultural group had faced off with farmers in some parts of the country over land issues.

And on Thursday, the group vowed to mobilise support for Buhari ahead of next year’s polls.

This development has, however, raised mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Some of them lamented that the body, whose members have allegedly killed people in notably the north-central region of the country, are now backing Buhari.

Others said that with this development, the crises between farmers and herders might not end soon if Buhari got re-elected in 2019.

There were also those who noted that the group, just like other Nigerians, have the right to back any candidate of their choice.

Concise News captured some of the comments on Twitter as seen below:

