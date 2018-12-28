Mixed reactions have continued to trail the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria’s adoption of President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 elections.

Concise News understands that members of the Fulani socio-cultural group had faced off with farmers in some parts of the country over land issues.

And on Thursday, the group vowed to mobilise support for Buhari ahead of next year’s polls.

This development has, however, raised mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Some of them lamented that the body, whose members have allegedly killed people in notably the north-central region of the country, are now backing Buhari.

Others said that with this development, the crises between farmers and herders might not end soon if Buhari got re-elected in 2019.

There were also those who noted that the group, just like other Nigerians, have the right to back any candidate of their choice.

Concise News captured some of the comments on Twitter as seen below:

Miyetti Allah =50m votes

Farmers= 50million votes

Apc members= 300m votes

Various endorsement=500m votes

Campaign money raised= N30b

You see this unreasonable post is what @mbuhari and his criminal partners have bn selling 2 Nigerians. He can't even campaign. Ole! @farooqkperogi — Eniafe lamo! (@ayodeta) December 28, 2018

Miyetti Allah is the man who ordered the raping & killing of human beings in a full community, video tape it – because of cow. He's also a Buhari right hand man now endorsing him for another four years. https://t.co/dAfyJeSXmr — Aaron Erefitei Favour (@erefitei) December 28, 2018

Miyetti Allah endorses Buhari's 2nd Term ambition. – News When is BH doing its own? — Henry Shield (@henryshield) December 28, 2018

Miyetti Allah who expressly admitted to involvement in the killing of thousands of farmers across the country have endorsed Buhari. Now you can see why he will never do anything to stop them. Buhari Must Not Come Back! https://t.co/IS2pD4ZcKi — Sola Kuti #BringOutTheVote4Atiku (@SKSolaKuti) December 27, 2018

This is not something you should be celebrating or posting here, Miyetti Allah munafukai ne. They are suppose to be neutral with dia open endorsement. Same Miyetti Allah endorsed GEJ in 2015. They turn themselves into " Any Government in Power ". https://t.co/FQm2FPU0wg — Mallam Ibro Audi (@batabosso) December 28, 2018

Not minding that both Buhari and Atiku are Fulani, it is a good thing that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association havr openly chosen to support Buhari …. It is commendable that they recognize and support… https://t.co/phV4730kiL — Mazi Aham Nzenwata (@MaziAham) December 28, 2018

We all know who Miyetti Allah truly is. We all know the uncanny connection he has with buhari. We are not fools. — Mr. Emy (@EmyOputa) December 28, 2018

Saraki is funding Myetti Allah!

Atiku is their patron!

PDP is their party! -Miyetti Allah finally endorses Buhari for second term! Some people really need brain examinations. — BOLANLE. C. Esq.👁‍🗨 🇳🇬 (@bolanle_cole) December 21, 2018