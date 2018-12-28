Nigerians React To Davido's 'Attack' On Kizz Daniel's Manager

A storm of mixed reactions by Nigerians has greeted the purported attack of Kizz Daniel’s manager, Tumi Lawrence by DMW boss Davido.

Concise News had quoted an eyewitness report stating that Davido finished performing and was heading towards the changing room when Tumi attempted to seek his attention.

It was, however, learned that Tumi’s request was rejected, and while leaving, Davido allegedly called him back and slapped him.

Apparently displeased with the incident, it was gathered that Kizz Daniel walked out of the show, leaving the “Wonder Woman” crooner to perform their hit song “One Ticket” alone.

Hours after the incident, Kizz Daniel’s manager took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to condemn the act, also berating Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, who he said was a witness when the incident occurred.

“F**k you and your fake love @ iam_Davido And to you guys that witnessed it, shame on you @ bizzleosikoya @ AsaAsika, he wrote”.

In a swift reaction to the incident, Kizz Daniel took to Instagram to unfollow Davido and also apologise to his manager in the process.

“My brothers first… I’m sorry big bro,” Kizz Daniel wrote.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to air their opinions on the matter.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

Favour, did Davido slap Kizz Daniel’s manager? I don’t know Dear, my ticket didn’t give me access to backstage drama. pic.twitter.com/qoYcuqFPxg — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) December 28, 2018

Went to bed last night, waking up to Davido slapping Kizz Daniel’s manager.

Naija and drama sha!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Naija PR (@Naija_PR) December 28, 2018

Things you should know about #DavidoLiveinConcert

1. Davido Slaps kizz daniel’s manager and kizz angrily left with his goons without performing 2. Davido only called Artiste randomly in his head to come perform (His People) — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@Baddman20) December 28, 2018

Davido just finished performing on stage and wanted to go and change backstage and he met Kizz Daniel manager walking towards the same place and his guys pushed him away, then Davido asked his guys "who be that" and they answered that it was Kizz manager #thread — Peter (@peteruonion) December 28, 2018

What’s happening between Davido and Kizz Daniel? 🤦🏽‍♀️ After giving us a beautiful hit? Devil is a liar. — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) December 28, 2018

That Davido 🐸 has a terrible attitude, all the Davido is nice shit he does is for the camera, how can you assault someone’s manager. I love how my Kizz Daniel handled the situation Fuuck that violent bald turtle ninja frog and his family money. 🐢🐸 #InfinixDavidoLiveInConcert pic.twitter.com/32tFo9kwkE — Tessy Hyzeek (@TessyHyzeek) December 28, 2018

Davido used Kizz Daniel. He stole his song. Fuck his stupid "We Rise By lifting Others" shit. Davido is a very arrogant dude. Kizz Daniel next time dont sell your song to that idiot. He's looking for talented people so he can buy their Hardwork. #InfinixDavidoLiveInConcert — Gift Imade (@GiftImade2) December 28, 2018

Davido acted according to the OT song. Slaps Kizz Daniel’s manager. Then kizz Daniel left the show. Davido did the “if you want to leave o Biko leave, no do shakara, no Dey carry your shoulder o” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#InfinixDavidoLiveInConcert — Harley Quinn Savage 😒🙄 (@HarleyQuinnng) December 28, 2018

Kizz Daniel stood up and left the show like a sensible human being then Davido still went ahead and performed Kizz Daniel song alone just like that. — Peter (@peteruonion) December 28, 2018

Unpopular facts about Davido's concert.

1. Slapping Kizz Daniel's manager was foolish

2. There was no need to Sub Wizkid and Call davido Star kingThe name isn't even fresh.

3. We need to really start appreciating Wizkid's stage performances#InfinixDavidoLiveInConcert pic.twitter.com/cOnyR8xjLu — Olalekan (@Laykerzpr) December 28, 2018

Ok Guys I don't know what happened BTW Kizz Daniel & Davido last night….but this is what I saw on my friend Slizz Kizz Daniel manager's page pic.twitter.com/Zmzd1GEzqC — Obaoriade (@obaoriade) December 28, 2018

WOW Davido slapped and poured drink on Kizz Daniel's manager last night? Kizz Daniel left in anger and couldn't perform the 'One ticket' song with Davido on stage. I love Kizz Daniel, family first. Davido should be careful. — Jake Nathan Corleone (@Hitee_) December 28, 2018

Kizz Daniel Unfollow Davido on IG after last night melt down BTW them. More updates soon'

FactsOnly! — Obaoriade (@obaoriade) December 28, 2018

Davido is the fakest/Most pompous artiste in Nigeria but people fail to see it just cause he does giveaways and buys iPhones for his crew, meanwhile these social media influencers will paint Wizkid like he’s the devil I love he way Kizz Daniel acted btw #MatureMind 👏🏽 — Timon (@winfieldlloyd) December 28, 2018

FUCK kizz daniel and his entire gang.. That's why G Worldwide dumb his ass!! Davido gave him his biggest song of the year… Why unfollowing someone dat helped ur career this year — OBO_HYPEMAN (@DavidoHypeman) December 28, 2018

Kizz Daniel unfollowed davido, has he forgotten that davido only have one ticket — doctormayor 🇳🇬🐦🐦 (@iam_doctormayor) December 28, 2018

If it was wizkid that slapped Kizz Daniel now, he would be trending in Thailand as the assistant Devil. But apparently it's Davido so our influencers Keyboards have broken😂 — zobopapi (@zobopapii) December 28, 2018

Unpopular facts about Davido's concert. 1. Slapping Kizz Daniel's manager was childish.

2. There was no need to Sub Wizkid and Call davido Starking. The name isn't even fresh.

3. We need to really start appreciating Wizkid's stage performances. #InfinixDavidoLiveInConcert — DisturbingLagos (@TheOmolawyer) December 28, 2018

So Davido couldn’t slap the guy that was molesting a girl at his concert but he could slap kizz Daniel’s manager for walking in the same direction as him? Ok. Fake love everywhere #InfinixAndDavidoLiveInConcert — Zaddy Timm 👅💦✨ (@SillyTimmy_) December 28, 2018

Davido will always be Davido…… Nah that kizz Daniel manager fuck up. How on earth will ur mate slap u and u'll do nothing — #Kamar (@Diran_Aji) December 28, 2018

Abeg stop lying against Davido… So a normal person will see another normal person ask who is that then going ahead to slap and waste drinking untop the guy without a reason.

Some Nigerians are already siding Kizz Daniel.

Kizz Daniel has gathered the most sympathy in 2018. — Bless'dtongue♊ (@firstnameDozie) December 28, 2018

Davido: "Small slap you don veks, you don unfollow, Kizz Daniel cool down, Kizz….cool down" — OTUNBA COFFEE® ☕️ (@blac_cappuccino) December 28, 2018

What's this I'm hearing about Davido slapping Kizz Daniel's manager ?? I'm a big fan of Davido , but no that's bullshit . Big fuck up and it will never make sense to me no matter how much you try to explain it . #InfinixDavidoLiveInConcert — 20K+ tickets in 12 days !!! #DMW (@BlaccMajek) December 28, 2018

So Davido slapped Kizz Daniel’s manager and still performed “One Ticket” all alone loooool — Socket Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@TheKwame_) December 28, 2018

Davido slapped Kizz Daniel’s manager at his concert, i want the full gist.🤮 — Funke Fatai ❤ (@phunky___) December 28, 2018

After they all worked tirelessly to settle beef in this industry this year. Only for them to shade wizkid and slap Kizz Daniel's manager… Bad blood already in 2019 #InfinixDavidoLiveInConcert #MadeinLagos — Labi Does It (@Labi_Knows_Best) December 28, 2018

I'm a Olamide fan and used to choose Davido over wizkid but but dude won my heart totally the moment he left his concert to surprise us at OLIC… now Davido kon mess up few days after by slapping kizz daniel manager… Team Wizzy am I welcomed? — Admin (@bowale_21) December 28, 2018

Kizz Daniel did the right thing by walking out of the concert. Davido shouldn't have slapped Kizz Daniel's Manager, Tumi as reported. Physical assault is no joke. — Isima Odeh (@IsimaOdeh) December 28, 2018