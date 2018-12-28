Nigerians Mourn Ex-President Shehu Shagari
Shehu Shagari.

Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to mourn former President Shehu Shagari, who passed away today.

Concise News had reported earlier that Shagari, who was overthrown by the then senior military officer Muhammadu Buhari in 1983, died at the age of 93.

Advertise With Us

His grandson, Bello Shagari, announced his death on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Friday evening.

According to Bello, the former President died after a brief illness at the National Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

“I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja,” he tweeted.

Shagari defeated Obafemi Awolowo in 1979 to become Nigeria’s President. He was President from 1979 to 1983.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to Twitter to pay tributes to the late former President.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR