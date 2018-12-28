Nigerians Mourn Ex-President Shehu Shagari

Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to mourn former President Shehu Shagari, who passed away today.

Concise News had reported earlier that Shagari, who was overthrown by the then senior military officer Muhammadu Buhari in 1983, died at the age of 93.

His grandson, Bello Shagari, announced his death on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Friday evening.

According to Bello, the former President died after a brief illness at the National Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

“I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja,” he tweeted.

Shagari defeated Obafemi Awolowo in 1979 to become Nigeria’s President. He was President from 1979 to 1983.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to Twitter to pay tributes to the late former President.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

Shehu Shagari, first civilian executive president of Nigeria is dead. He was a decent man. History will be kind to Shagari and Ekwueme – because the men that replaced them were evil and destructive. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) December 28, 2018

President Shehu Shagari;A Teacher,a democrat,a statesman,a nationalist,a survivor,a humble leader,a man of consensus,a peace builder,a Dove in an Eagle,a man who spoke in silence,in patience and in smiles;May Allah… https://t.co/GHRwHIzBeG — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 28, 2018

History has been kind to Shehu Shagari. The men that overthrew his government turned out to be scoundrels, incompetent and made Nigeria worse. https://t.co/FjybL72WAe — afrispheric (@afrispheric) December 28, 2018

We commiserate with the families of HE Alhaji Shehu Shagari on the loss of their patriarch and our former President. May God grant him eternal rest even as we the citizens learn daily to be the things we loved most about the people who are gone. #RIP pic.twitter.com/o0KxcQLyBY — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) December 28, 2018

I met President Shehu Shagari at Dr Alex Ekwueme’s home. He was very soft spoken and humble. Nigeria would have gone far if he had not been overthrown. A great leader. He brought the Igbos back to prominence after the civil war by making one of them VP. May his soul rest in peace — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) December 28, 2018

#BreakingNews: Former Nigerian President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari dies at 93yrs. He was a respectable Statesman, a Patriot of note who is amicably peaceful. He will not be forgotten. He will be forever remembered. May his gentle soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/ImJao0jXZ2 — AURA❤️COOL (@TWEETORACLE) December 28, 2018

May the soul of President Shehu Shagari rest in peace. He was an absolute gentleman and a kind-hearted, humble and compassionate leader. We shall never forget him. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 28, 2018

December 31, 1983 – Shehu Shagari's second term was cut short by a military coup. A certain Muhammadu Buhari then became the head of state. 35 years after… December 28, 2018 – Shagari died at the National Hospital, Abuja.

That certain Muhammadu Buhari is the president. https://t.co/69pEZxTMEC — Tony3! (@Tonyevill3) December 28, 2018

I regret to Announce the death of former President Shehu Shagari who just passed away at National Hospital Abuja. May his Soul Rest in peace — doctormayor 🇳🇬🐦🐦 (@iam_doctormayor) December 28, 2018

If Shehu Shagari had been like this miserable Muhammadu Buhari, he wouldn't have been trending like this & if Ekwueme had been like Osibanjo, people would've been happy they've gone for good but anyways, Rest In Peace to them. It's a pity Once more, Rest In Peace to them both. pic.twitter.com/uwAjIGky59 — Adebayo 🔴 (@Tzadebayo) December 28, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former President, Shehu Shagari who passed away today.

May his soul rest in peace.

Amen 🇳🇬 — FelaDUROTOYE (@feladurotoye) December 28, 2018

He was democratically elected twice. He was overthrown by a dictator, @MBuhari 35yrs ago, 31st December 1983. His 2nd term was truncated by an Enemy of democracy and a Tyrant precisely 93days after oath of office. He died at 93years old. RIP H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari. pic.twitter.com/vV9KLfmxPD — Comrade Deji Adeyanju🇳🇬 (@BlessinAbundant) December 28, 2018

The military coup in 1983 was coordinated by members of the Nigerian military & led to the ouster of President Shehu Shagari,and the installation of Buhari as Head of State. Shehu Shagari died today at 93 yrs old. Buhari is running for President in 2019. Nigeria we hail thee. — 👑 DaddyMO 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) December 28, 2018

Rip to Shehu Shagari.

One of the founding problems of Nigeria, who put us "where, were" we are today. pic.twitter.com/QvUYNHVbp6 — ThatTomBoy (@Estar_umoh) December 28, 2018

H.E Shehu Shagari GCFR

Elder Statesman

Icon

Hero

Father

You will be missed

May you rest in peace pic.twitter.com/rrYYX4NGf6 — Exploring Naija (@exploringnaija) December 28, 2018

Innallilahi wainnailahi rajiuun. I just received the sad news of the passing away my Grandfather, Alhaji Shehu Shagari. Please say a prayer for him. pic.twitter.com/4m0AW3vf8o — Aliyu. (@Aliyushagari_) December 28, 2018

Rest in Jannatul Firdaus, Alh Shehu Shagari Nigeria's first and only second republic President. Thank You For your service https://t.co/dPxmIM8kq6 — MURTALA (@MurtalaIbin) December 28, 2018

BREAKING: Shehu Shagari is dead. Aged 93. RIP. Ex-President Shehu Shagari was toppled in the coup of 1983 which produced Buhari as head of state. That was the beginning of 16 years of Nigeria’s decline in the 80s to 1999 when PDP restored democracy! pic.twitter.com/kksfREMkHf — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) December 28, 2018

His Excellency, Alhaji Shehu Shagari is dead. He was the first Executive President of Nigeria from 1979 – 1983. He passed on to eternity at 93 years after a brief illness at the National Hospital, Abuja.#RIPShehuShagari pic.twitter.com/bE8pOadr6c — The Jonathanian (NOT A CLONE) (@The_Jonathanian) December 28, 2018

REST IN PERFECT PEACE Sir SHEHU SHAGARI💔💔😭. pic.twitter.com/yfw8pYE5L1 — SAHALU🚀 (@sahalu17) December 28, 2018

Rest in peace Alh Shehu Shagari former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1979 to 1983. pic.twitter.com/LWDmnZL8yf — Hon. Magaji Binyan (@BenzinoDan) December 28, 2018

Tomorrow makes it 35 years since my father toppled Nigeria's democracy by staging a coup against democratically elected President Shehu Shagari. Nigeria returned to democratic rule after 16 years in 1999 after several bloodshed. Today Shehu Shagari is dead. May his soul RIP 🙏 — Zahra Buhari ❁ (@Zahra_Buhari) December 28, 2018

Former Nigerian President, Shehu Shagari dies at 93

He passed away at National Hospital Abuja. May his Soul Rest in Peace" pic.twitter.com/PIbF8LrYaD — M O R E N I K E J I M I (@mzgbeborun) December 28, 2018

Former Nigerian president, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, has died at age of 93. Alhaji Shagari, who served as first and only President of Nigeria's Second Republic, died, some minutes ago, at the National Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

May his soul rest in peace! @segalink — Ifemosu Michael Adewale (@ifemosumichael) December 28, 2018

Nigeria have lost another great man.

H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, May Allah grant you Al-Jannah Firdous🙏 pic.twitter.com/CheyjNEM7A — Gboyega Olutade (@G_coachtee) December 28, 2018

I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja. @Belshagy pic.twitter.com/lJKbDLcMad — ♣Otunba Of Sokoto♣ (@hassanshehu42) December 28, 2018

We at the Young Progressives Party are saddened by the news of the passing of our former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari. While we console his family and the entire nation, we pray that Almighty Allah will grant him eternal rest. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vs5cWKhiRZ — Young Progressives Party (@YPPNational) December 28, 2018

I hope everyone takes a moment today to remember, Alhaji Shehu Shagari Nigeria's first executive president who dies today at aged 93, Incidentally incumbent democratically elected Muhammadu Buhari – then a military man was responsible for the overthrow of Shagari’s government. pic.twitter.com/uIYJRLDxm8 — Odeyele Ayodeji. (@Haywhy_Jah) December 28, 2018

Rest in peace Shehu Shagari.

.

Shehu Shagari was the only President of the second republic after Handover of power by Olusegun Obasanjo.

.

General Buhari's government overthrew him in 1983, Dec 31st.

.

Hopefully we vote him out next year.🙏🙏 — The Kingmaker🦅 (@SmithVinci) December 28, 2018

May your gentle soul Rest in peace Alh #Shehu_Shagari😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FEQgIFtWi0 — Mijin Hajiya (@MrSurajo) December 28, 2018

Allahu Akbar,

May Allah forgive your shortcomings and grant you Aljannah. Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Former Head of State – Federal Republic of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/CdP8oqpJx4 — Engr. Ibrahim Yahuza, Ph.D (@Dr_IbnYahuza) December 28, 2018

I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, Former President of Nigeria H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja".#Insidearewa pic.twitter.com/wimCM22b82 — Bulama Muh'd Bukar (@BMB1_Official) December 28, 2018