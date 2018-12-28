Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Friday, Dec. 28.

A Fulani socio-cultural group, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), on Thursday adopted President Buhari as its presidential candidate for the 2019 elections. The group’s president, Muhammadu Kirowa, made the announcement at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of MACBAN.

Shuaibu Rabi, a suspect connected to the murder of the former chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh, says he and his friends trailed the deceased and eventually killed him. Concise News recalls that Badeh was shot dead on Tuesday evening, December 18.

The Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has called for an investigation into allegation linking members of President Buhari’s family to ownership of Etisalat Nigeria and Keystone Bank. Atiku said such a probe was necessary in view of reports that members of Buhari’s family now own substantial shares in Etisalat Nigeria.

Former military governor of Lagos rtd. Gen. Buba Marwa has ruled out the chances of Atiku Abubakar emerging as Nigeria’s president in 2019. President Buhari of the ruling APC and Atiku, who is representing PDP, in the reckoning of many political watchers and analysts, are the two main contenders for the nation’s highest office.

A storm of reactions by Nigerians has greeted the purported ownership of Etisalat Nigeria (Teleology) and Keystone Bank by President Muhammadu Buhari’s family. Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to air their opinions on the issue.

The Inspector General Of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has removed the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga. This development comes on the back of allegation by Kogi West senator Dino Melaye that Idris was plotting to arrest and inject him to death.

National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that PDP is not an option to be bothered about. Oshiomhole, who spoke on Thursday with State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, expressed optimism that his party will win the 2019 presidential election.

Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has also supported the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the state. Yari declared his support while addressing newsmen at a press briefing in Gusau, saying, “I am also in support of the declaration of state of emergency if it will save the lives of people of the state.”

The ruling APC has berated the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for raising baseless allegations against President Buhari. Issa-Onilu challenged Atiku to tell Nigerians why a discredited person like him should be elected as President instead of raising puerile allegations on a daily basis.

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of a naval officer following Boko Haram’s attacks on the headquarters of 7 Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Baga, Borno State. Concise News learned that the terrorists attacked the Brigade on Wednesday evening with the Army and other security agencies succeeding in repelling the attack.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.