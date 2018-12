Former Presidential New Media aide Reno Omokri has urged Nigerians not to reject the Nigerian army.

In a post on his Twitter page, Omokri stated that the Nigerian military needs the support of Nigerians.

He wrote: “No matter how much you are against Buhari, don’t transfer your reject of Buhari to our military.

“The Nigerian Army deserves the support of all Nigerians.

“They are also victims of President Buhari and the APC.

“Boko Haram is your enemy.

“Support the military over them.”