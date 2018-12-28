Medical Guild Calls On Govts For Health Improvement

The Medical Guild in Lagos State has called on governments at all level to concentrate more on the improvement of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

Medical Guild is an association of doctors employed under the Lagos State Government.

Chairman of the guild, Dr Babajide Saheed, made the call in an interview on Thursday in Lagos, urging for the establishment of health insurance in their respective state for everybody to access.

Saheed said that addressing these issues would improve the quality of healthcare delivery and the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“PHC is very close to the populace, especially those in the rural areas; it is the first port of call when people took ill.

“In order to reduce the mortality and morbidity rates in the country, the most important thing any country should be serious about concerning health is the PHCs.

“If it is taking care of, both secondary and tertiary levels of healthcare delivery will not be overcrowded.

“Also, health insurance is very paramount for quality healthcare delivery; it improves visitation to the hospital when people know they are not paying so much out-of-pocket.

“Poverty and low income make people to prefer self-medication which develops into complications, increases visits to the tertiary hospitals, and eventaully increases mortality rates.

“Governments should look into these issues and address them appropriately to improve the health indices of the country,“ he said.

The guild chairman also urged the government to address the shortage of health workers in the state.