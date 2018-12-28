Nigerian champions Lobi Stars were on Friday grouped alongside former African champions Wydad Casablanca, Asec Mimosas and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League.

The draw for the inter-club competition was conducted on Friday by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Elsewhere, African heavyweights Al Ahly will face Simba of Tanzania, AS Vita of DR Congo and JS Saoura of Algeria in Group D.

Group C has DR Congo’s TP Mazembe will take on Club Africain of Tunisia, Algeria’s Constantine and Ismaily of Egypt in Group C.