Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi, has said he would love to have a former teammate, Neymar, back to Barcelona.

Messi, has, however, admitted that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)will be reluctant to let the Brazillian star leave the Parc des Princes.

Neymar, 26, moved from the Camp Nou side in the summer of 2017 to France for a fee of £200m after spending four seasons at Barca where he won the La Liga twice.

He also won the Champions League once but left Spain in a bid to leave Messi’s shadow.

And while reacting to speculations that the Brazillian might return to Spain, the multiple-Ballon d’Or winner admitted that he would love such reunion.

“I see it as complicated,” the Barca captain told Marca. “We would love him to come back for what he means, both as a player and for the locker room.

“We are friends, we have lived very nice moments, others not so much, but we have spent a lot of time together.

“However, I find it very difficult [for him] to even leave Paris. PSG are not going to let Neymar get taken away.”