Kizz Daniel Apologises To Manager Over 'Attack' By Davido

Fly Boy INC boss Kizz Daniel has apologised to his manager, Tumi Lawrence, over a purported attack by DMW boss Davido.

Concise News had quoted an eyewitness report stating that Davido finished performing and was heading towards the changing room when Tumi attempted to seek his attention.

It was, however, learned that Lawrence’s request was rejected, and while leaving, Davido allegedly called him back and slapped him.

Apparently displeased with the incident, it was gathered that Kizz Daniel walked out of the show, leaving the “Wonder Woman” crooner to perform their hit song “One Ticket” alone.

Hours after the incident, Kizz Daniel’s manager took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to condemn the act, also berating Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, who he said was a witness when the incident occurred.

“F**k you and your fake love @ iam_Davido And to you guys that witnessed it, shame on you @ bizzleosikoya @ AsaAsika, he wrote”.

In a swift reaction to the incident, Kizz Daniel took to Instagram to unfollow Davido and also apologise to his manager in the process.

“My brothers first… I’m sorry big bro,” Kizz Daniel wrote.