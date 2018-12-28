Kaduna Approves N10bn Supplementary Budget For LGAs

Kaduna State House of Assembly has passed a supplementary appropriation bill of over N10 billion for the 23 Local areas of the state into law.

This happened after a presentation of reports by the Chairman, Appropriation and Implementation committee, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, in respect of the first supplementary estimates following the receipt of Paris club debt recovery by the council areas in the state.

The plenary, which was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Nuhu Shadalafiya, said the sum not exceeding the amount specified in respect of the 23 local government councils totalling Ten Billion, Twenty two million, eight hundred and seventy seven thousand forty three naira thirty nine Kobo.

“Herein shall be expended during the year ending the 31 December, 2018 in the manner as provided under the Kaduna state local governments law.”

Shadalafiya said over N4 billion would be for recurrent expenditure which carried 40 percent of the amount, while over N5 billion would be for capital, representing 60 percent of the amount.

Speaking with the journalists shortly after passage of the law, Shadalafiya said the Paris club fund would be use judiciously used for the benefit of the citizens at the grass root.

“The Paris club fund about 60 percent of the amount will take care of the capital project, while 40 percent will be used as recurrent expenditure.

“We are focusing our attention in giving dividend of democracy at the grassroots, road construction, water supply, agricultural implements and construction of new school buildings.

“Other areas are furniture for the school, medical facilities and clinic renovations and drainages to curtail flood,” he said.