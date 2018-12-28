Chelsea is in talks with their former player Joe Cole over a return to the club as a youth coach, according to reports.

The Blues are believed to be close to an agreement with the 37-year-old and are keen for him to be involved in bringing their next wave of talent through.

It would be Cole’s first coaching role since retiring from playing earlier this year – he is thought to have already obtained his UEFA A licence.

Cole, who joined Chelsea from West Ham in 2003, scored 40 goals in 281 appearances during seven years at Stamford Bridge, winning three Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League runners-up medal.

He went on to play for Liverpool, Aston Villa and Coventry City before finishing his career in the United States with Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Coel will join the likes of Frank Lampard, John Terry, Gianfranco Zola and Steven Gerrard in coaching.