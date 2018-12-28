Italian Football Association President Gabriele Gravina says he is considering suspending Serie A following the violence that occurred during the Inter Milan vs Napoli match on Wednesday.

An Inter Milan fan died and four Napoli fans were stabbed before the Serie A match between the Italian sides, and there were allegations of racist chanting inside the San Siro.

Speaking to Il Messaggero newspaper, Gravina said: “I do not know, the news is still too fresh. It is a reflection to be made. Now we must reflect for a moment and coordinate: it is a problem of public order and as such should be managed, whether we’ll be playing or not.

“I am worried about this surreal climate. I’m not a psychologist, but some players were super nervous, it was all evident at San Siro. Now I reflect, because what happened outside is too serious.

“What happened is very bad. In the field I saw players that were too nervous. The referee will write what happened, if he has made some mistakes he will be evaluated too”.