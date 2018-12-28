Inec Speaks On Selling 914, 529 Unclaimed PVCs To Politicians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) has alleged that some politicians in Oyo are mounting pressure on the commission to sell some unclaimed permanent voter cards.

Inec’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Mutiu Agboke, noted this on Thursday while addressing the press ahead of the 2019 elections.

Agboke said the commission is facing pressure from politicians to sell some unclaimed 914,529 permanent voter cards in its custody to them.

He added that “As far as we are concerned, PVCs are not for sale.”

According to him, “They are looking for PVCs to buy. They are looking for what is not available because they know that these things are not available. This is the security report at my disposal.

“Tell those who are looking for PVCs to buy that there is none to buy in Oyo State. I can assure you that no INEC employee will sell PVCs to any politician.

“I can assure you that the process will be free and fair in Oyo State. Those who are looking for PVCs to buy, I won’t give you their names. I don’t have their names.

“But that is the security report I got and the report did not specify the party and the individuals that are involved.

“They want us to give them PVCs but we can’t give it to them. They want to buy PVCs but there is none to sell in Oyo State.”