Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has commenced his Senatorial campaign under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by the Ogun APC spokesperson, Wole Elegbede said party members had been mobilised for the event from all the polling units and wards of the senatorial district.

Amosun is currently having a running battle with the national leadership of the APC revealing his loyalty lies to only Buhari.

Meanwhile, no fewer than ten political parties in the state had rejected the reported endorsement of Adekunle Akinlade, the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) by the Intra-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in the state.

Concise News reports that the development came at the time Governor Ibikunle Amosun recently met with President Muhammadu Buhari to present to him the letter of adoption from APM.