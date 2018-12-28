Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has inaugurated Coordinating Directors who will oversee the affairs of the local government in the state.

The governor’s decision followed the recent suspension of the 16 elected Council Chairmen and 177 Councilors by the state House of Assembly to pave the way for a thorough investigation of alleged maladministration across the councils.

The coordinating directors who are civil servants were urged to justify their appointments and not use the opportunity to sabotage the LGs.

He said, “Let me warn that this is not an invitation or opportunity to come and ‘chop’, this is a call to service, and if you’re found wanting, we will bring the full weight of the law on your head.

“I must also emphasise that elected authorities at the councils are not removed, once the forensic audit is done, they will be returned depending on the outcome and findings”