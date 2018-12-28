Family Announces Shehu Shagari's Burial Arrangement

The family of the Former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died on Friday has released details of his final burial.

His grandson, Nuradeen Mahe, said Shagari will be buried on Saturday, 29th Dec., in his hometown, Sokoto.

Mahe who spoke to newsmen in Sokoto said that the late President would be flown from Abuja to be buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Shagari, who was 93, died at 6:40 P.M at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Mahe said he was flown to Abuja after his health deteriorated.

Shagari was president 1979 to 1983 and won re-election before being dethroned by a coup d’etat that brought in Muhammadu Buhari as military head of state.

He served seven times in a ministerial or cabinet post as a federal minister and federal commissioner from 1958–1975, before he was elected president in 1979. He won a disputed re-election in 1983 that accelerated a military coup three months later after he was sworn in and the economy was on a precipitous decline.