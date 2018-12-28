Super Falcons Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, has said Rasheedat Ajibade’s move to the Norwegian women top-flight league is in the right direction.

Concise News learned that Ajibade moved to Avaldsnes from Robo FC of Lagos in the Nigeria Women’s Premier League.

Ajibade won the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations with the Super Falcons in Ghana.

And Dennerby believes that the forward’s move to the Scandinavian country will bring out the best in her.

“It’s a good and interesting move for her [Rasheedat Ajibade],” Dennerby told Goal.

“She is a great talent and I am very impressed by her progress.

“I was also satisfied with her performance too [at the Africa Women Cup of Nations] in Ghana.

“What excites me about her is her playing vision, reading the game is very good and her passing game too. She can play more as [a] number 10 than number 9.

“She will do well in Norway. She is young and will do better and better with more exposure and experience.”