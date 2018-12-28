Former Nigeria President Shehu Shagari, who was overthrown by the then senior military officer Muhammadu Buhari in 1983, has passed away at the age of 93.

His grandson, Bello Shagari, announced his death on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Friday evening.

According to Bello, the former President died after a brief illness at the National Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

“I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja,” he tweeted.

Shagari defeated Obafemi Awolowo in 1979 to become Nigeria’s President. He was President from 1979 to 1983.

