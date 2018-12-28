Super Eagles and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze is being eyed by a club in the English Premier League, according to his agent, Johnny Ogbah.

Chukwueze, 19, has been in impeccable form for the Yellow Submarines since breaking into the first team this term.

He has bagged four goals thus far in all competitions for the Spanish La Liga outfit this term.

The teenager’s contract will expire at the end of the campaign with the Premier League side looking to swoop on the star.

“Many clubs are interested in signing Samu, but we will have a clearer idea of it in the New Year,” Ogbah told Castellon Informationa.

“Of course Villarreal is interested in renewing his contract. A Premier League club has shown a lot of interest.”

Chukwueze was an unused substitute for the Eagles in their 2019 African Cup Of Nations qualifier against South Africa in November.

He later made his debut for Gernot Rohr’s side in a friendly clash against the Cranes of Uganda at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, Delta State.