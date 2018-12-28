DMW Boss Davido has been accused of slapping the manager of Kizz Daniel, Tumi, at the backstage of his “City Of Davido” concert.

According to an eyewitness, the singer had just finished performing and was heading towards the changing room when Tumi attemted sought his attention.

However, Tumi’s request was rejected, and while leaving, Davido allegedly called him back and slapped him.

Following the incident, Kizz Daniel walked out of the show, leaving the “Wonder Woman” crooner to perform their hit song “One Ticket” alone.

After the incident, Kizz Daniel’s manager took to his Twitter to vent his anger.

He wrote: “Fuck you and your fake love @Iam_Davido and to you guys that witnessed it, shame on you.”

And in his response, Kizz Daniel made it known that his allegiance comes first to those he calls his own.

To this end, he apologised to his manager by writing: “My brothers first… I am so sorry big bro.”