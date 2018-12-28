DMW boss Davido has denied slapping the manager of Kizz Daniel, Tumi, at the backstage of his “City Of Davido” concert.

Concise News had earlier reported that the 30BG leader was alleged to have slapped Tumi after performing and was heading towards the changing room when Daniel’s manager reportedly sought the singer’s attention.

However, Tumi’s request was rejected, and while leaving, Davido allegedly called him back and slapped him.

Now the ‘Dami Duro’ crooner has taken to his Instagram page to deny the allegation levelled against him, saying that he did not touch the manager and urging him to do the right thing and tell the truth.