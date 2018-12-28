President Muhammadu Buhari has been sued by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) over an alleged plot to extend the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The spokesperson of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, while addressing journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Thursday, said the party decided to take the legal action to ensure that the constitution is not being violated.

According to him, the IGP will cease to be a police officer from January 15, 2019, after reaching the official retirement age of 60, and consequently, should not be allowed to remain in office to avoid endangering the electoral process in the 2019 general elections.

Others joined in the suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja include the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, Police Service Commission and the Nigerian Police Force.

The CUPP urged President Buhari to immediately direct the IGP to proceed on terminal leave ahead of his retirement and appoint another IGP according to sections 215 subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution.

Ugochinyere said if the President does otherwise, the party will not recognize the extension and will also not recognize Idris as the IGP.

He maintained that the purported extension will be unconstitutional, unlawful and unacceptable to all Nigerians.